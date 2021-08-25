APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.32 million and $1.46 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

