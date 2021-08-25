ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 116,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $1,775,190. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

