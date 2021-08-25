Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Purchases $55,147.50 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 316,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

