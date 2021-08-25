Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.58

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 4987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

