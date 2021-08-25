Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

