ArGo (ARGO) Trading Up 102.5% This Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $77,706.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

