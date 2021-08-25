Arion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $42,327.03 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,496,295 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

