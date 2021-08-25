Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $9,358,750.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.12. 363,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,601. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $13,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

