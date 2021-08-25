Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

