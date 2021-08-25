Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.26 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

