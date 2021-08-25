Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

