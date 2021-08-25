Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

