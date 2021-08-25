Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 706,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,869,000 after acquiring an additional 88,522 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EXAS opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

