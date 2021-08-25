Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.