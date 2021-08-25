Arizona State Retirement System Sells 350 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

MLM stock opened at $379.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.