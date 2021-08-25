Arizona State Retirement System Sells 392 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

