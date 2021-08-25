ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.39. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 260,342 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.