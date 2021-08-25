Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.60 ($8.94) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.75 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a one year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €6.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

