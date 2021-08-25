Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.90 by UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €5.90 ($6.94) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.75 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

