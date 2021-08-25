Arqma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,668.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $398,164.65 and approximately $1,668.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.06595603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.03 or 0.01332333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00364188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00641685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00338842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00322177 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,462,652 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,108 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

