Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $293.60 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $293,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.88. 308,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

