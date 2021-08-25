Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.58

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 1191927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,475 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

