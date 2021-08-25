Arweave Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $25.82 or 0.00053909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $862.36 million and $42.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026590 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

