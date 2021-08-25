Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.28. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.