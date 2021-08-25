Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 8,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.