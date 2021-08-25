Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up to $42.17

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.17, but opened at $43.60. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 2,635 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $3,882,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

