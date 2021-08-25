ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Up 0.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.95. 11,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 2,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

