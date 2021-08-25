Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 904 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

