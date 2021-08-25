Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.19. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

