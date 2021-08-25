Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.16.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.84. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

