Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.