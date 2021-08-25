Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,600,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.