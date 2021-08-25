Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.