Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 415.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

