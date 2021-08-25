Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

