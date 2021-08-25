Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.