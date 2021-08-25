Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.