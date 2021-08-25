Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.17 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

