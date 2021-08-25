Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.27 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of CyrusOne worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.