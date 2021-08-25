Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

