Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of NICE worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $7,680,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of NICE by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE opened at $288.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $289.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

