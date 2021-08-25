Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,315,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

