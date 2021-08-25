Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.