Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,416 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.