Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 43,146 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 226,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 932,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 168,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

