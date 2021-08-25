Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $312.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

