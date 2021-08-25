Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,418 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after buying an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after buying an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

