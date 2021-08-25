Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,297 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

LSI stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.