Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,493 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,156,063 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

