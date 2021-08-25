Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,315 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

